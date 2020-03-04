Apple supplier Skyworks sees no big production hit from coronavirus

REUTERS: Skyworks Solutions Inc, a chip supplier to Apple Inc's iPhones, said on Wednesday the coronavirus has not significantly disrupted its manufacturing operations, sending its shares up 3per cent.

The chipmaker, however, cut its second-quarter revenue forecast, saying interruptions in global supply chains is hurting demand for its products.

The company cut its revenue outlook to between US$760 million and US$770 million, from US$800 million to US$820 million. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$790.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

