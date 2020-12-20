Apple temporarily shuts all California stores amid COVID-19 outbreak
REUTERS: Apple has temporarily shut all of its 53 stores in California amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman said on Saturday (Dec 19), expanding previously announced closures.
The company said on Friday it was temporarily shutting some stores in California following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, sending the iPhone maker's shares down in trading after the bell.
That announcement covered at least 12 stores.