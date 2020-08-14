Apple to bundle ViacomCBS services on AppleTV+ at a discount

Apple will begin selling a bundle of ViacomCBS services at a reduced price on its TV+ streaming service, according to a source familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: Apple will begin selling a bundle of ViacomCBS services at a reduced price on its TV+ streaming service, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The iPhone maker will bundle CBS All Access and Showtime content for US$9.99 per month. Separately, CBS All Access costs US$9.99 and Showtime US$10.99 per month on Apple TV+.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bundle is the first of its kind on Apple TV+, which debuted in November with shows such as "Oprah's Book Club" and Jennifer Aniston's "The Morning Show".

Bloomberg reported the news earlier on Thursday, adding that the bundle will be available starting Monday. (https://bloom.bg/33SnxLY)

ViacomCBS declined to comment, while Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li in New York and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Advertisement