Apple to delay launch of podcast subscription service until June

Business

Apple to delay launch of podcast subscription service until June

FILE PHOTO: Picture illustration of a silhouette of a mobile user next to a screen projection of th
FILE PHOTO: Silhouette of a mobile user seen next to a screen projection of the Apple logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Apple Inc is delaying the launch of a podcast subscription service until June after some podcast creators had issues with delays in their shows appearing after uploading them, according to an email seen by Reuters.

Apple in April said it was introducing a service that would let podcast creators charge for their shows, with Apple keeping a 30 per cent commission in the first year of a subscription and thereafter dropping commissions to 15per cent, similar to its App Store.

The service was originally slated to start this month.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark