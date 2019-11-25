Apple to expand operations in India: Ravi Shankar Prasad

India's information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday Apple Inc would expand its operations in the country and the iPhone maker's supplier Salcomp would make components at a plant near Chennai in southern India.

Salcomp will invest 20 billion rupees (US$278.67 million) over the next five years to make chargers and other components at the plant and the move will also create 10,000 jobs, Prasad said.

Apple's phones made in India will also be exported, he said, adding that exports of mobile phones and components from the country would be worth US$1.6 billion each this year.

(US$1 = 71.7700 rupees)

