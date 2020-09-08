Apple to hold event on Sep 15; new products anticipated

NEW YORK: Apple Inc on Tuesday invited media to a "special event" it is streaming on Sep 15, with high anticipation that the iPhone maker will launch new versions of its core products.

The event will be streamed on the company's website from its campus in Cupertino, California, Apple said, without providing further details.

While Apple uses its September events to showcase its most important products, new versions of iPhone handsets might still take time as the company in July had flagged a delay by few weeks from the usual timeline.

Other products usually unveiled in September include new versions of Apple Watch and iPad.

Apple's typically cryptic invitation for media read: "Time flies."

