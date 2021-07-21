Apple to release all 5G enabled iPhones for 2022 lineup - Nikkei

Apple to release all 5G enabled iPhones for 2022 lineup - Nikkei

All iPhones released next year will be 5G-capable, including Apple's first revamp of its budget handset in two years, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store, as Apple&apos;s new 5G iPhone 12 went on sale
FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store, as Apple's new 5G iPhone 12 went on sale in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The company will not introduce any new 4G models from 2022, the report said.

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

