Apple to release all 5G enabled iPhones for 2022 lineup - Nikkei
REUTERS: All iPhones released next year will be 5G-capable, including Apple's first revamp of its budget handset in two years, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The company will not introduce any new 4G models from 2022, the report said.
