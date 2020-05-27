Apple to reopen about 100 stores in US, most with curbside pickup
Apple Inc said on Tuesday that it plans to reopen about 100 stores in the United States, most with curbside pickup but some with walk-in service.
Apple shuttered stores around the world as the novel coronavirus pandemic spread but has slowly opened them again, saying it examines local health data to make decision on a store-by-store basis. Earlier this month, the company reopened a handful of stores in Alaska, Idaho and Alabama.
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)