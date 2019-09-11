Apple unveils iPhone 11 models, with price cut

CUPERTINO: Apple unveiled its iPhone 11 models on Tuesday (Sep 10), touting upgraded, ultra-wide cameras as it updated its popular smartphone line-up and cut its entry price to US$699.

The newest handsets come as Apple seeks to spur new upgrades in a slumping global smartphone market.

Apple's iPhone 11 starts at US$699 in price cut from last year's model. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP)

The new iPhones are "jam packed with new capabilities and an incredible new design," Apple chief executive Tim Cook told a launch event in Cupertino, California.

The surprise from Apple was the reduction in the entry-level price at US$699, down from the starting level of US$749 for the iPhone XR a year ago even as many premium devices are being priced around US$1,000.

Apple additionally unveiled a more expensive "Pro" model of the iPhone 11.

It also set launch dates for its original video offering, Apple TV+, and its game subscription service as part of efforts to reduce its dependence on the iPhone.

The TV+ service will launch on Nov 1 in more than 100 countries at US$4.99 per month and will include a "powerful and inspiring lineup of original shows, movies and documentaries."

Apple is featuring scripted dramas, comedies and movies as well as children's programmes in the service, which will compete against streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.

"With Apple TV+, we are presenting all-original stories from the best, brightest and most creative minds, and we know viewers will find their new favourite show or movie on our service," said Zack Van Amburg, Apple's head of video.

Apple said customers who purchase an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac will get the first year of the service for free.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces Apple TV+ during an new product event. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The company's online gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade, will launch next week, offering exclusive titles for mobile and desktop users.

The new service, which will also cost US$4.99 per month, will include more than 100 game titles made for Apple devices.



People arrive at Apple for an event to announce new products, in Cupertino, California. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

"You can't find these games on any other mobile platform for subscription service, no games service ever launched as many games, and we can't wait for you to play all of that," product manager Ann Thai told the Apple media event.



Apple's Ann Thai, manager for the app store, announces new products in Cupertino, California. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Apple also unveiled updates to its iPad tablet and Apple Watch smartwatch.



The new seventh-generation iPad features a stunning 10.2-inch Retina display and the latest innovations including Apple Pencil 2 support.



Apple's Stan Ng talks about the new Apple Watch series 5 during a special event. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP)

Apple Watch Series 5 is available in a wider range of materials, including aluminium, stainless steel, ceramic and an all-new titanium. Combined with the power of watchOS 6, users are empowered to take charge of their health and fitness with new features like Cycle Tracking, the Noise app and Activity Trends.



New location features, from a built-in compass to current elevation, help users better navigate their day, while international emergency calling1 allows customers to call emergency services directly from Apple Watch in over 150 countries, even without iPhone nearby.

