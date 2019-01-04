Apple warning pummels markets worried about growth outlook

LONDON: European stock markets retreated on Thursday (Jan 3) as China's slowing economy forced Apple to slash its revenue forecast, wiping more than US$70 billion from its value and dragging down share prices in the wider technology sector.

Apple late on Wednesday cut its revenue outlook for the latest quarter, citing steeper-than-expected "economic deceleration" in China and emerging markets, factors that have contributed to sharp falls across stock markets since late last year.

The rare revenue warning from Apple suggested weaker-than-anticipated sales of iPhones and other gadgetry, in part because of trade frictions between Washington and Beijing.

Apple shares plunged by 9.5 per cent in late morning trading. That values the group at less than US$680 billion - far from the landmark US$1.0 trillion level it reached in August.

US stocks indices were also hard hit, with the Dow down 2.4 per cent in late morning trading.

"For a while now there's been an adage in the markets that as long as Apple was doing fine, everyone else would be OK. Therefore, Apple's rare profits warning is a red flag for market watchers," noted Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

"A lot of this is Apple specific (...) But the warning also tells a lot about what is happening on in the broader global economy, specifically China. It tells us that China is experiencing a period of softness," he added.

Apple's announcement hit the tech sector, in particular its suppliers.

Chip manufacturer Broadcom saw its Nasdaq-listed shares fall 5.8 per cent.

In European trading, shares in Franco-Italian group STMicroelectronics dived 11.7 per cent. German semiconductor giant Infineon was down 4.7 per cent.

Asian tech firms earlier took their own hit, with Hong Kong-listed Sunny Optical and AAC Technologies down 6.8 per cent and 5.4 per cent, while Apple supplier TSMC shed 1.8 per cent in Taipei.

"A flagging Chinese economy and fewer (iPhone) upgrades are the headline reasons for Apple's stumble, but read between the lines and the tech giant is just a whisker away from suggesting it may have pushed customers too hard on price," said Nicholas Hyett, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Apple's warning sent the yen soaring, with the Japanese currency viewed as a haven investment in times of turmoil.

The yen surged nearly four per cent to 104.87 against the dollar before the greenback recovered.

The Japanese unit reached also to a 10-year high against the Australian dollar, which is seen as a bellwether for China.

The Aussie has been battered by slowing growth in China, a key export destination for the country's commodities sector.

"The moves were very violent," said Stephen Miller, an adviser at Grant Samuel Funds Management.

The yen also reached multi-month highs versus the dollar and euro.

"Stock markets have been wildly volatile over the last few weeks with almost daily large swings on Wall Street," said James Hughes, chief market analyst at Axitrader.

"Worries about global growth continue to lead investors to seek out safe havens, with focus seemingly switching to the yen."

In other corporate news, New York-based pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb announced it will buy US biotech firm Celgene in a massive US$74 billion cash and stock deal to create a specialised biopharma company.

Shares in Bristol-Myers shares dropped 12 per cent - while the New Jersey-based Celgene spiked over 25 per cent.

Key figures around 1630 GMT:

New York - Dow: DOWN 2.4 per cent at 22,777.77 points

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 1.8 per cent at 2,464.53

New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 2.0 per cent at 6,533.42

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.6 per cent at 6,692.66 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 1.6 per cent at 10,416.66 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.7 per cent at 4,611.48 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.2 per cent at 2,958.27

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 25,064.36 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 2464.36 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for public holiday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 107.64 yen from 109.10 yen at 2130

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1406 from US$1.1346

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2618 from US$1.2611

Oil - Brent Crude: UP 14 cents at US$55.05 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP DOWN 20 cents at US$46.34 per barrel