Apple working on iPad Pro with wireless charging, new iPad Mini - Bloomberg News

Apple Inc is working on a new iPad Pro with wireless charging and a redesigned iPad Mini in an attempt to build upon momentum for a category that saw improved sales during the pandemic, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

REUTERS: Apple Inc is working on a new iPad Pro with wireless charging and a redesigned iPad Mini in an attempt to build upon momentum for a category that saw improved sales during the pandemic, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The company is looking to release the new iPad Pro in 2022 and the iPad Mini later this year, the report said https://bloom.bg/3g6Xq8D, citing people familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The iPhone maker thrived through the COVID-19 pandemic as home-bound consumers stocked up on electronic devices, with iPad sales notching a better-than-expected US$7.8 billion last quarter.

The company is planning narrower screen borders for the new iPad Mini and also looking at removing its home button, according to the report.

Apple is testing a glass back for the iPad Pro to enable wireless charging for the first time and also attempting to try out reverse wireless charging, Bloomberg News said.

Designs for the new iPad Pro are in early stages and plans could change or be canceled before next year's launch, the report added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)