Aramco CEO says Saudi-Kuwaiti accord paves way for resumption of oil production

Business

Aramco CEO says Saudi-Kuwaiti accord paves way for resumption of oil production

Saudi Aramco said on Wednesday a new agreement between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait paves the way for the resumption of oil production in a zone shared between the two countries.

Amin H. Nasser, President and CEO of Aramco, attends the official ceremony marking the debut of Sau
FILE PHOTO: Amin H. Nasser, President and CEO of Aramco, attends the official ceremony marking the debut of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) on the Riyadh's stock market, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Bookmark

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco said on Wednesday a new agreement between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait paves the way for the resumption of oil production in a zone shared between the two countries.

"With the signing of this new accord, both parties have reached consensus that now is the right time to resume production in this zone," Aramco's President and CEO Amin Nasser was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Both sides will work to ensure production resumption at the earliest opportunity," he added.

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark