Aramco gets whopping US$100 billion demand for landmark bond

Saudi Aramco has attracted orders in excess of US$85 billion for its planned debut international bond, a source familiar with the matter said.

Aramco is expected to raise more than US$10 billion from the deal, which is split into six tranches with maturities ranging from three to 30 years. The bonds will be priced later on Tuesday.

Before the six-part deal was marketed on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said initial indications of interest for the paper were over US$30 billion.

