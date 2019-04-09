Aramco gets whopping US$100 billion demand for landmark bond

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during the Gulf Intelligence Saudi Arabia Energy Forum
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during the Gulf Intelligence Saudi Arabia Energy Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer.
DUBAI: Saudi Aramco has attracted orders in excess of US$100 billion for its debut international bond, a source familiar with the matter said.

Aramco is expected to raise more than US$10 billion from the deal, which is split into six tranches with maturities ranging from three to 30 years. The bonds will be priced later on Tuesday.

Before the six-part deal was marketed on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said initial indications of interest for the paper were over US$30 billion.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

