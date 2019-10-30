Aramco IPO will come soon, Saudi crown prince to decide: energy minister

Business

Aramco IPO will come soon, Saudi crown prince to decide: energy minister

The initial public offering for state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco will come soon, and will be a decision taken by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's energy minister said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Saudi Aramco sign at the company&apos;s Abqaiq oil plant
FILE PHOTO: The Saudi Aramco logo pictured at the company's oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
(Updated: )

Bookmark

RIYADH: The initial public offering for state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco will come soon, and will be a decision taken by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's energy minister said on Wednesday.

"It is going to come soon ... but it will come at the right time with the right approach and definitely with the right decision," Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in a speech at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh.

"And it will be a Saudi decision first and foremost," he said. "Specifically, Prince Mohammed's decision," he added.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark