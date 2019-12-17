Aramco shares close at US$10.07 ahead of MSCI inclusion

Saudi Aramco shares closed down 0.66per cent at 37.75 riyals (US$10.07) on Tuesday, Refinitiv data showed, ahead of their inclusion into the MSCI emerging markets index, which will be effective on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A sign of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) is seen during a news conference by the state oil company at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

Its entry into the index will be based on Tuesday's closing price, which puts the oil company's market value slightly above US$2 trillion - the price tag long sought by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

