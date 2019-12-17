Aramco shares close at US$10.07 ahead of MSCI inclusion

Saudi Aramco shares closed down 0.66per cent at 37.75 riyals (US$10.07) on Tuesday, Refinitiv data showed, ahead of their inclusion into the MSCI emerging markets index, which will be effective on Wednesday.

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco shares closed down 0.66per cent at 37.75 riyals (US$10.07) on Tuesday, Refinitiv data showed, ahead of their inclusion into the MSCI emerging markets index, which will be effective on Wednesday.

Its entry into the index will be based on Tuesday's closing price, which puts the oil company's market value slightly above US$2 trillion - the price tag long sought by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely)