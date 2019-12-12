Aramco shares closing price on Thursday put value slightly below US$2 trillion

Saudi Aramco's shares closed at 36.8 Saudi riyals on Thursday, putting the company's market value slightly below US$2 trillion.

Amin H. Nasser, President and CEO of Aramco, attends the official ceremony marking the debut of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) on the Riyadh's stock market, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 11, 2019. Saudi Aramco Website/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco's shares closed at 36.8 Saudi riyals on Thursday, putting the company's market value slightly below US$2 trillion.

The share price at market open earlier on Thursday had been 38.7 riyals, lifting market value above the US$2 trillion price tag long sought by Saudi Crown Price Mohammed bin Salman, Refinitiv data showed.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia)

Source: Reuters

