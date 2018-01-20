Archer Daniels has made takeover approach to Bunge: WSJ

Agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co made a takeover approach to rival Bunge Ltd , the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. http://on.wsj.com/2mSY8L0

Archer Daniels' move comes after Bunge rebuffed a takeover approach from rival Glencore last year.

Glencore and Bunge struck an agreement that temporarily prevents Glencore from making a hostile bid, according to news media reports.

Large grain traders have struggled in recent years as a global oversupply and thin trading margins have squeezed their core commodity trading operations, including those of Bunge, Archer Daniels, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Co .

Shares of Bunge, which has a market cap of US$9.79 billion, closed up 11 percent at US$77.56 on Friday.

ADM said it does not comment on "rumors or speculation", while Bunge was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)