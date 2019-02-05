Archer Daniels Midland quarterly profit slumps 60 percent

U.S. grains merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 60 percent slump in fourth-quarter profit compared with the same period a year earlier when it recorded a tax gain.

REUTERS: U.S. grains merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 60 percent slump in fourth-quarter profit compared with the same period a year earlier when it recorded a tax gain.

Net earnings attributable to ADM fell to US$315 million, or 55 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from US$788 million, or US$1.39 per share, a year earlier, when the company recorded US$249 million in tax gains.

Revenue fell to US$15.95 billion from US$16.07 billion.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)