Argentina postpones 'unsustainable' bond repayment

BUENOS AIRES: Recession-hit Argentina said on Tuesday (Feb 11) it was postponing the payment of a bond after failed attempts to exchange it for other securities.

The decision, announced by the economy ministry, comes a day before a delegation from the International Monetary Fund was due to arrive in Buenos Aires to discuss the restructuring of the South American country's crippling debt to the global financial institution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Argentina's external debt is US$311 billion, according to the latest figures, of which it owes US$44 billion to the IMF.

The bond, worth 95 billion pesos (US$1.55 billion), was issued 18 months ago under the government of market-friendly centre-right then-president Mauricio Macri.

But the country is now run by centre-left Peronist President Alberto Fernandez.

The bond's payment due on Thursday was meant to be linked to the evolution of the exchange rate, something which made it highly attractive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The peso has depreciated by 55 per cent since the issue making it harder for the government to repay the debt.

The economy ministry said it was issued "in the context of a profound economic, exchange and debt crisis."

"We all know what happened next: the macroeconomic breakdown worsened, the Argentine peso depreciated significantly, and consequently the debt burden imposed by this bond rose to even more unsustainable levels."

The ministry said the country would honor the payment of interest, even though it was deferring the debt.

The ministry added that individuals with bonds worth the equivalent of less than US$20,000 would be paid.