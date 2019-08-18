Argentina Treasury minister resigns, says 'significant renewal' needed amid economic crisis

Argentina's Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne gestures during a news conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina April 22, 2019.

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne has resigned, saying in a letter seen by Reuters on Saturday he believed the government needed “significant renewal” in its economic team amid a crisis which saw the peso plunge this week.

Dujovne said in a letter to Argentine President Mauricio Macri that he had given his all to the job, helped tame a significant deficit and trim public spending but conceded: “Mistakes have been made, without a doubt.”

“I believe my resignation is in keeping with my place in a government... that listens to the people and acts accordingly,” he added. 

Macri has appointed Hernan Lacunza , the current economy minister for Buenos Aires province, as Dujovne’s replacement, a government source told Reuters. 

