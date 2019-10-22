Arla's CFO steps down to take up position at Ahold Delhaize

Arla Foods, one of the world's largest dairy firms, said on Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight will leave the company at the end of February because she is moving to Belgian food retailer Ahold Delhaize .

Arla, which is owned by 10,300 farmers in Denmark, Sweden, Germany and the United Kingdom, is now looking for a replacement for Knight, it said.

Knight will take up the role of executive vice president of financials at Ahold Delhaize.

(Reporting by Andreas Mortensen; Editing by Susan Fenton)