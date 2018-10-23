Arm CEO pulls out of Saudi conference: source

British chip designer Arm Holdings Chief Executive Officer Simon Segars has pulled out of the Saudi Arabia investment conference this week, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

REUTERS: British chip designer Arm Holdings Chief Executive Officer Simon Segars has pulled out of the Saudi Arabia investment conference this week, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Segars is the latest among several high-profile company executives to pull out of the conference amid mounting pressure on Riyadh over the disappearance and alleged killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Advertisement

Arm Holdings was acquired by SoftBank Group in 2016 for US$32 billion.

Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday that SoftBank Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure will not be attending the Saudi Arabia investment conference this week.

Softbank's Vision Fund, nearly half of whose US$93 billion in funding came from Saudi Arabia, acquired a 25 percent stake in Arm from SoftBank last year, among the fund's largest deals to date.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Fransisco; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Advertisement