Around 100,000 Opel vehicles to be recalled in diesel probe - ministry
Germany's Transport Ministry said on Monday that roughly 100,000 Opel vehicles were to be recalled shortly after a further manipulation of diesel emissions by exhaust management software was discovered.
"After a fifth defeat device was discovered in early 2018, which (motor authority KBA) found to be illegal, there is currently an official hearing going on with the goal of imposing a mandatory recall for the models Cascada, Insignia and Zafira," the ministry said in a statement.
"The official recall of the affected roughly 100,000 vehicles will take place shortly," it added.
