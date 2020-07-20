Around 24% of Southwest pilots taking voluntary departure deals: Source

CHICAGO: Around 24per cent of Southwest Airlines pilots and around 33per cent of flight attendants have agreed so far to early retirement or long-term leaves of absence, a person familiar with the matter the said, while noting that there is still a period of time for employees to rescind their decision.

The full numbers will not be known for another week or two, the person said.

Southwest declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)