Around 24% of Southwest pilots taking voluntary departure deals: Source

Outbreak of the coronavs disease (COVID-19) in Oakland, California
FILE PHOTO: Air travelers wear face masks waiting to board a Southwest Airlines flight as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at Oakland International airport in Oakland, California, U.S., April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
CHICAGO: Around 24per cent of Southwest Airlines pilots and around 33per cent of flight attendants have agreed so far to early retirement or long-term leaves of absence, a person familiar with the matter the said, while noting that there is still a period of time for employees to rescind their decision.

The full numbers will not be known for another week or two, the person said.

Southwest declined to comment.

