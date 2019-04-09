Ashley's Sports Direct drops plan to buy Debenhams

Business

Billionaire Mike Ashley's Sports Direct said it did not intend to make an offer to buy Debenhams after lenders took control of the ailing retailer on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Mike Ashley, founder and majority shareholder of sportswear retailer Sports Direct
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Mike Ashley, founder and majority shareholder of sportswear retailer Sports Direct, leads journalists on a factory tour after the company's AGM, at the company's headquarters in Shirebrook, Britain, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples/File Photo

Sports Direct had until April 22 to make a firm offer for the retailer or walk away under British takeover rules.

Debenhams was locked in a long-running battle for control with its largest shareholder, Ashley's Sports Direct.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

