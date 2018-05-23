Asia markets dive as Trump sparks North Korea, trade worries

HONG KONG: Asian and European markets tumbled on Wednesday (May 23) after Donald Trump cast doubt on a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and appeared to hit out at a deal with China that averted a damaging trade war.

Trump warned there was "a very substantial chance it won't work out" when asked about next month's landmark talks, adding they could be delayed or even called off if the North did not agree to give up its nuclear weapons.

Advertisement

His comments, following a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, come after Pyongyang last week denounced US demands for unilateral disarmament, throwing the Singapore gathering into uncertainty.

The expected meeting, and the thawing of relations between the North and its rivals in recent months, has given markets hope that peace can be achieved on the Korean peninsula.

The US president's comments helped spark a reversal on Wall Street, where all three main indexes ended the day in negative territory.

Adding to the selling were his comments on the weekend agreement to avert a trade war with China.

Advertisement

Advertisement

World markets surged Monday after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said they had agreed to pull back from imposing threatened tariffs on billions of dollars of goods, and continue talks on a variety of trade issues.

However, Trump said he was "not satisfied" with the status of the talks, fuelling worries that the world's top two economies could still slug out an economically painful trade war.

DASH FOR SAFETY

"President Trump was keen to remind us overnight that the trade war is not about to leave the stage anytime soon," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trade at OANDA.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Just earlier in the day China had announced it would slash tariffs on auto imports to 15 per cent from 25 per cent, a move taken as a sign of easing frictions.

Tokyo ended 1.2 per cent down, Hong Kong returned from a one-day break to drop 1.8 per cent and Shanghai shed 1.4 per cent.

Sydney slipped 0.2 per cent, Singapore was 1.2 per cent off and Wellington lost 0.7 per cent.

Taipei, Manila and Bangkok were all sharply down but Seoul was up 0.3 per cent, while Jakarta also moved higher.

In early European trade London and Frankfurt each fell 0.3 per cent and Paris was off 0.4 per cent.

"If you look at history, you find that geopolitics does rattle markets," Vasu Menon, OCBC Bank vice president, told Bloomberg Television. "The markets are clearly quite nervous because we've had a good run and this is an excuse for the markets to take a breather."

The dash for safer investments saw the yen - a go-to asset in times of uncertainty and turmoil - rise against the dollar, with lingering concerns about a scandal enveloping Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe adding to the cautious tone.

However, the US unit pushed up against the euro, pound and higher-yielding currencies such as the Korean won and Indonesian rupiah.

The release later Wednesday of minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting is on traders' radar, with hopes they will provide some clarity on the central bank's plans for raising interest rates this year.

The European Central Bank will follow suit on Thursday.

- Key figures at 0810 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.2 per cent at 22,689.74 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 1.8 per cent at 30,665.64 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.4 per cent at 3,168.96 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 7,855.81

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1765 from US$1.1781 at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3400 from US$1.3434

Dollar/yen: DOWN at ¥110.35 from ¥110.91

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 22 cents at US$71.98 (new contract)

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 46 cents at US$79.11

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.7 per cent at 24,834.41 (close)