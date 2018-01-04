Asia markets enjoy fresh rallies as energy firms surge

HONG KONG: Tokyo led another broad rally across Asian markets on Thursday (Jan 4) as soaring oil prices helped energy firms post bumper gains, following more records on Wall Street.

Japan's Nikkei ploughed more than three per cent higher at the beginning of its first trading day for 2018 as investors played catch-up with two days of advances elsewhere.

Like in New York, petroleum-linked plays were the standout as oil prices sprang to three-year highs on the back of a big freeze in the United States, tensions between major producers Iran and Saudi Arabia, and a weaker dollar.

Both main contracts jumped around two per cent on Wednesday and built on those gains in early Asian exchanges.

"Geopolitics has become a bigger factor now that the Iranian protest movement has launched into the open in the past week," Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader.

He added: "My sense is there is some expectation that President Trump may use the protests as a pretext to reimpose sanctions on Iran and possibly unwind the deal the previous administration did which allowed Iran to increase its exports.

"That would take a significant number of barrels per day out of the market."

Japan's Inpex was 3.4 per cent higher, while in Sydney Woodside Petroleum climbed 2.7 per cent by the end. In Hong Kong CNOOC added 3.8 per cent, Sinopec gained 4.1 per cent and PetroChina piled on 5.1 per cent.

- Dollar holds up -

Those gains were mirrored in wider markets. Tokyo soared 3.3 per cent, Hong Kong added 0.6 per cent - marking an eighth straight gain - while Shanghai rose 0.5 per cent.

Sydney ended up 0.1 per cent, Singapore added 1.1 per cent, Taipei was up 0.4 per cent and Wellington gained 0.2 per cent. However, Seoul slipped 0.8 per cent and Manila eased 0.3 per cent.

The positive start to the year for equities follows a stellar 2017 and Shane Chanel, equities and derivatives adviser at ASR Wealth Advisers, was upbeat about the future.

"There is a growing reason to believe that the US market will soon achieve strong economic growth as company expenditure and hiring increase," he said.

The dollar gave up morning gains but held on to most of the previous day's gains after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting showed policymakers upbeat about the outlook for the world's top economy, which could lead to further interest rate hikes.

While analysts said the board was divided over the speed of rises, it was confident Trump's tax cuts could boost consumer spending.

Eyes are now on the release of US jobs data on Friday.

In early European trade London rose 0.2 per cent, Paris jumped 0.6 per cent and Frankfurt was 0.7 per cent higher.

- Key figures around 0820 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 3.3 per cent at 23,326.06 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.6 per cent at 30,736.48 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 per cent at 3,385.71 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 per cent at 7,686.96

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.2027 from US$1.2014 at 2200 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.3523 from US$1.3515

Dollar/yen: UP at ¥112.58 from ¥112.52

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 49 cents at $62.12 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP 31 cents at US$68.15

New York - DOW: UP 0.4 per cent at 24,922.68 (close)