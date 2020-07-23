Asia markets set to come under pressure as US-China ties worsen

Asian stocks were likely to come under pressure on Thursday as fresh diplomatic tensions between Washington and Beijing heightened investor jitters and overshadowed the boost to Wall Street from U.S. stimulus hopes.

In early Asian trade, Japan's Nikkei 225 futures lost 0.02per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures fell 0.05per cent.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.12per cent and E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.13per cent.

In the latest deterioration in Sino-U.S. ties, the United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, saying it was "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information."

China strongly condemned the move, and a source said Beijing was considering shutting the U.S. consulate in Wuhan in retaliation.

Despite those geopolitical concerns, Wall Street still found some cheer on hopes for another round of U.S. stimulus even as Republicans and Democrats remain far apart on how much to spend to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

"Sentiment was mixed, with recent optimism dented by news of U.S.-China consulate closures," Imre Speizer and Tim Riddell wrote for Westpac Banking Corporation.

U.S. coronavirus cases continued to surge, with California officially becoming the worst-hit state, exceeding New York, with more than 414,000 cases of COVID-19.

Regardless, U.S. equities settled higher on strength in corporate earnings and the stimulus hopes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.62per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.57per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.24per cent.

In contrast, the pan-European STOXX 600 closed down 0.9per cent, its sharpest one-day drop in a month, as U.S.-China relations soured.

Gold surged to a nine-year peak, with prices up 22per cent on the year. Investors have flocked to the safe-haven metal as they seek shelter from a potential reversal in U.S. equities.

Spot gold hit its highest since September 2011 at US$1,870.01. Spot gold jumped 1.3per cent to US$1,865.61 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures closed 1.2per cent higher at US$1,865.1 per ounce.

The Australian dollar rose 0.07per cent versus the greenback at US$0.714. The U.S. dollar index is down 8per cent from its March highs and stands near its lowest level since 2018.

Brent crude futures slid 3 cents to settle at US$44.29 a barrel. U.S. crude futures settled down 2 cents at US$41.90 a barrel.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 0.1 basis point to 0.597per cent, marking another day below 0.6per cent.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Sam Holmes)