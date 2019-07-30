Asia markets up ahead of US-China trade talks

HONG KONG: Asia markets rose modestly on Tuesday (Jul 30), with investors doubtful of any major breakthroughs in the latest round of US-China trade talks getting underway in Shanghai.

The two-day negotiations in the financial hub will be the first face-to-face discussions since negotiations collapsed in May, when US President Donald Trump accused China of reneging on its commitments.

Washington and Beijing have so far hit each other with punitive tariffs covering more than US$360 billion in two-way trade in the year-long dispute.

But little of substance is expected and both sides have worked to lower expectations ahead of the meeting.

"Realistically, this round of talks is about clarifying where the two sides stand after a significant lull in engagement," said Jake Parker, senior vice president at the US-China Business Council.

"There also needs to be a focus on rebuilding trust that was present in April but has since dissipated."

Hong Kong was up 0.1 per cent at the close while Shanghai closed 0.4 per cent higher.

Huawei reported a 23 per cent surge in revenue for the six months to June despite the blacklisting of the Chinese telecom giant by US President Donald Trump on national security concerns.

Tokyo ended 0.4 per cent higher, with traders lacking a set of clear trading pegs from a raft of economic data released by the Japanese government before the opening bell.

Entertainment giant Nintendo saw quarterly net profits down 46 per cent, rival Sony posted a 33 per cent drop, while major air carrier ANA Holdings saw its bottom line profits slip by more than 30 per cent on rising costs and a higher tax burden.

Sydney closed up 0.3 per cent, just below a nearly 12-year high for the ASX200 blue chip index.

Australian shares have been steadily climbing since January, receiving a boost from lower interest rates and the re-election of the country's ruling conservative government.

Elsewhere in the region, Seoul pared Monday's losses to rise 0.5 per cent in the morning, while Taipei was down 0.5 per cent.

The Bank of Japan kickstarted several major central bank announcements this week after wrapping up its policy meeting on Tuesday with a status quo announcement.

US Federal Reserve policymakers will also start a two-day meeting later Tuesday amid expectations of the first interest rate cut in a decade.

"Risk appetite will take a cue from how dovish the Fed turns," said OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya.

"If the Fed remains data dependent, that would be viewed as hawkish and we could see the dollar surge and US equities fall under tremendous pressure."

Market optimism over central bank easing signals saw an uptick in oil futures, with West Texas and Brent benchmarks both up more than 0.5 per cent in Tuesday trade.

POUND PRESSURE

Meanwhile the pound slipped against the dollar to its lowest levels since early 2017 amid firming expectations of a no-deal British withdrawal from the European Union.

"Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had no intention of meeting EU leaders in person until they showed a willingness to change their position on the Irish backstop, and withdrawal agreement," said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.

"This hard line, so late in the day, appears to have prompted a sudden realisation that a no deal Brexit has suddenly become a much more likely event."

Speculation that Johnson may take the country to the polls later this year could precipitate further falls of at least 10 per cent, said National Australia Bank's Ray Attrill.

London extended Monday's gains, rising 0.2 per cent in morning trade.

- Key figures around 0820 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 per cent at 21,709.31 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.1 per cent at 28,146.50 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 per cent at 2,952.34 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 per cent at 7699.05

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2164 from US$1.2384 at 2100 GMT

Euro/pound: UP at 91.62 pence from 89.86 pence

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1145 from US$1.1128

Dollar/yen: DOWN at ¥108.61 from ¥108.66

Brent North Sea crude: UP 41 cents at US$64.12 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 37 cents at US$57.24 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.1 per cent at 27,221.35 (close)