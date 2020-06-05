Asia's stock rally set to pause for breath ahead of US jobs data

Asian stocks were set to hold tight ranges on Friday after a mixed Wall Street session and as investors awaited key U.S. jobs data while sustained hopes about a global economic recovery kept pressure on the safe-haven dollar.

NEW YORK: Asian stocks were set to hold tight ranges on Friday after a mixed Wall Street session and as investors awaited key U.S. jobs data while sustained hopes about a global economic recovery kept pressure on the safe-haven dollar.

The week's global equity rally lost some steam on Thursday as traders took winnings from seven days of gains, backing away ahead of Friday's nonfarm payrolls data, which is expected to show further deterioration in the U.S. jobs market.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures lost 0.2per cent in early trading while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures slipped 0.4per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.55per cent.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.14per cent.

The dollar index fell 0.6per cent, with the euro up 0.04per cent to US$1.134.

"This market has gone up so far so fast there's a lot of people saying, 'I'm going to take a little profit,'" said Jim Paulson, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group in Minneapolis.

MSCI's global stock index slipped 0.15per cent on Thursday, while the S&P 500 lost 0.34per cent and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.69per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held a slender gain of 0.05per cent to 26,281.82.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.72per cent.

Friday's U.S. employment report is expected to show nonfarm payrolls fell in May by 8 million jobs after a record 20.54 million plunge in April, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

The U.S. unemployment rate is forecast to rocket to 19.8per cent, a post-World War Two record, from 14.7per cent in April.

Currency markets, however, showed continued confidence in the revival of the global economy, particularly after the European Central Bank pledged more support.

The euro jumped to a 12-week high against the dollar on Thursday after the ECB increased the size of emergency bond purchases by 600 billion euros (US$674 billion) to 1.35 trillion euros, more than the 500 billion-euro increase analysts had expected.

The ECB also extended the program until at least June 2021 and pledged to reinvest returns in a reminder of how far some governments will go to support the economy.

"European policy makers have picked up the baton with respect to more policy stimulus – both monetary and fiscal. This is showing up more in currencies than it is in equities," Ray Attrill, head of FX Strategy Markets at National Australia Bank wrote to clients on Friday morning.

Next week, the U.S. Federal Reserve holds its regular two-day policy meeting.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, declined for the past two weeks through Thursday as risk sentiment improved on optimism that the worst of the economic downturn from the coronavirus has passed.

The Australian dollar rose 0.07per cent versus the greenback to US$0.695. The Aussie, one of the best recent performers due to the increase in risk appetite, on Thursday reached as high as US$0.6987, the strongest since Jan. 3.

Traders raising cash for riskier investments also sold 10-year U.S. Treasury notes for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, lifting the yield to 0.8251per cent from 0.761per cent the day before.

Oil prices were little changed in choppy trade as investors awaited a decision from top crude producers on whether to extend record output cuts. U.S. crude recently fell 0.16per cent to US$37.35 per barrel and Brent was flat on the day.

Spot gold added 0.2per cent to US$1,713.09 an ounce.

Gold was up more than 1per cent for the day on Thursday as weakened equity markets lent some support to demand for the metal.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Sam Holmes)