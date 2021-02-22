Asia shares edge up as bond yields, resources steal the show

Asian share markets inched higher on Monday as expectations for faster economic growth and inflation globally batter bonds and boost commodities, though rising real yields also make equity valuations look more stretched in comparison.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1per cent, after easing from a record top late last week as the jump in U.S. bond yields unsettled investors.

Japan's Nikkei recouped 1.0per cent and South Korea 0.4per cent, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were a fraction firmer.

Bonds have been bruised by the prospect of a stronger economic recovery and yet greater borrowing as President Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion stimulus package progresses.

"Yield curves have continued to steepen, as COVID infection rates decline further, reopening plans are discussed and a large U.S. fiscal stimulus package looks likely," said Christian Keller, Barclays' head of economics research.

"This in principle signals a better medium-term growth outlook for the U.S. and beyond, as other core yields curves are moving in the same direction," he added. "Meanwhile, central banks seem set to look through this year's inflation increase, keeping the curves' front end anchored."

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers his semi-annual testimony before Congress this week and is likely to reiterate a commitment to keeping policy super easy for as long as needed to drive inflation higher.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is also expected to sound dovish in a speech later Monday.

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes have already reached 1.36per cent, breaking the psychological 1.30per cent level and bringing the rise for the year so far to a steep 41 basis points.

Analysts at BofA noted 30-year bonds had returned -9.4per cent in the year to date, the worst start since 2013.

"Real assets are outperforming financial assets big in '21 as cyclical, political, secular trends say higher inflation," the analysts said in a note. "Surging commodities, energy laggards in vogue, materials in secular breakouts."

A COPPER-PLATED RECOVERY

One of the stars has been copper, a key component of renewable technology, which shot up 7.7per cent last week to a nine-year peak. Even the broader LMEX base metal index climbed 5.5per cent on the week.

Oil prices have gone along for the ride, aided by tightening supplies and freezing weather, giving Brent gains of 21per cent for the year so far.

Early Monday, Brent crude futures were up 43 cents at US$63.34 a barrel, while U.S. crude added 11 cents to US$59.35,

All of which has been a boon for commodity linked currencies, with the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars all sharply higher for the year so far.

Sterling has also reached a three-year top above US$1.4000, aided by one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the world. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to outline a path from COVID-19 lockdowns on Monday.

The U.S. dollar index has been relatively range-bound, with downward pressure form the country's expanding twin deficits balanced by higher bond yields. The index was last at 90.341, not far from where it started the year at 90.260.

Rising Treasury yields has helped the dollar gain somewhat on the yen to 105.42, given the Bank of Japan is actively restraining yields at home.

The euro was steady at US$1.2121, corralled between support at US$1.2021 and resistance around US$1.2169.

One commodity not doing so well is gold, partly due to rising bond yields and partly as investors question if crypto currencies might be a better hedge against inflation.

The precious metal stood at US$1,782 an ounce, having started the year at US$1,896. Bitcoin was up 2.3per cent on Monday at US$57,275, having started the year at US$19,700.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)