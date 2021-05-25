Asia shares track Wall Street gains amid easing inflation fears

Asian shares climbed in early trade on Tuesday, tracking a Wall Street rally overnight, while the dollar held near a fourth-month low as investors tempered fears about inflation-driven rate hikes.

HONG KONG: Asian shares climbed in early trade on Tuesday, tracking a Wall Street rally overnight, while the dollar held near a fourth-month low as investors tempered fears about inflation-driven rate hikes.

In early trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.81per cent at a two-week high, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Australian shares were up 0.76per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.63per cent. China's blue-chip CSI300 index jumped 0.22per cent in morning trade, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened up 0.41per cent.

"Markets were buoyed as data flow didn't live up to the strong-inflation narrative, and amid repeated guidance from senior central bank figures that the current rise in inflation is temporary," ANZ analysts wrote in a note.

The U.S. national activity index reading of 0.24 against expectations above 1, along with dovish comments from Federal Reserve speakers, helped support the view that policy will remain on hold for some time.

Still, after global service sector surveys showed strong growth last Friday, all eyes will be on the release of U.S. personal consumption data on Thursday, the Fed's preferred inflation measure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overnight, Wall Street closed higher, spurred by gains in tech stocks, with the sector's majors Apple up 1.33per cent and Microsoft up 2.29per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.54per cent while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.99per cent and 1.41per cent, respectively.

Treasury yields, which fell on Monday after a few Fed officials affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time, were little changed. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was at 1.6046per cent, near a two-week low.

Digital currencies bounced back following last week's crypto rout, regaining ground lost during a weekend selloff on news of China's clamp-down on mining and trading of cryptocurrencies.

Advertisement

After shedding 13per cent on Sunday, Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, was last up 1per cent on Tuesday at approximately US$39,230.

By early Tuesday, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, edged down to 89.779, just above a four-month low. The European single currency was up 0.1per cent on the day at US$1.2222, having gained 1.7per cent in a month.

U.S. crude ticked up 0.02per cent to US$66.06 a barrel. Brent crude rose to US$68.54 per barrel.

Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold was traded at US$1,876.66 per ounce.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu; editing by Richard Pullin)