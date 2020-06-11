Asia stock rush pauses, bonds rally on sober Fed

Asian shares eased on Thursday while bonds rallied after a downbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve stoked speculation it would have to add to already historic levels of stimulus to safeguard recovery.

SYDNEY: Asian shares eased on Thursday while bonds rallied after a downbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve stoked speculation it would have to add to already historic levels of stimulus to safeguard recovery.

Still, stock losses were modest given the scale of their recent rise. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.3per cent, a natural pause after 10 straight sessions of gains.

Japan's Nikkei slipped 1.1per cent as the yen firmed, while Chinese blue chips were off 0.4per cent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.4per cent.

The Dow had ended Wednesday down 1.04per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.53per cent. Bucking the trend, the Nasdaq Composite added 0.67per cent to a fresh record helped by gains in Microsoft and Apple.

In a challenge to the stock market's recent optimism, the Fed predicted the U.S. economy would shrink 6.5per cent in 2020 and unemployment would still be at 9.3per cent at year's end.

Data out earlier had also shown core U.S. consumer prices fell for a third straight month in May, the longest stretch of declines on record.

As a result, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he was "not even thinking about thinking about raising rates". Instead, he emphasised recovery would be a long road and that policy would have to be proactive with rates near zero out to 2022.

"While Powell did not commit to any new action at this time, his focus on downside risk and uncertainty reinforces the message that they will take further action, probably by September," was the take of economists at JPMorgan.

"Outcome or calendar based guidance looks likely and Powell left the door open for moving to some form of interest rate caps."

Powell confirmed the Fed was studying yield curve control, a form of easing already employed by Japan and Australia.

All of which, saw yields on 10-year Treasuries fall 9 basis points on Wednesday, the biggest daily drop in almost two months. Yields were down at 0.72per cent on Thursday, a sharp rally from last week's peak of 0.96per cent.

The risk of more easing kept the U.S. dollar under pressure, seeing it skid to a three-month low on a basket of currencies at 95.714.

The dollar carved out a one-month trough on the yen to trade at 106.92, threatening support at 106.72. The euro was firm at US$1.1389 having hit its highest since mid-March.

The prospect of super-low rates for longer was a boon for gold overnight, leaving it at US$1,732 an ounce.

Oil prices fell back after U.S. data showed crude inventories had risen to a record high.

Brent crude futures fell 88 cents to US$40.85 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 93 cents to US$38.67.

