Asia stocks climb pre-G20, oil up on US-Iran feud

Asian shares were off to a cautious start on Monday as investors pinned their hopes on any signs of a thaw in Sino-U.S. trade negotiations while oil prices firmed on worries over heightened tensions between the United States and Iran.

TOKYO/HONG KONG: Stock markets in Asia inched higher on Monday on hopes that U.S. and Chinese leaders will be able to get trade talks back on track this week, while oil prices bounced on political tensions between Tehran and Washington.

European markets are set to trade generally higher, with the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.2per cent, London's FTSE futures up 0.1per cent in early trade, and German DAX futures flat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.2per cent, hovering not far from Thursday's six-week high, while Japan's Nikkei average was gained 0.1per cent.

In China, the Shanghai Composite, the blue-chip CSI 300, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were all flat.

Wall Street shares closed slightly lower on Friday after hitting a record high thanks to signals last week from the Federal Reserve that it may cut interest rates soon to bolster the U.S. economy from protracted trade conflicts.

Investors are nervously awaiting an expected meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping later this week for any signs of a de-escalation in a trade war that is damaging the global economy and souring business confidence. The leaders will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

China and the United States should be willing to make compromises in trade talks and not insist only on what each side wants, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Monday.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Friday decided to call off a planned China speech, which also increased optimism ahead of trade talks. Pence had upset China with a fierce speech in October in which he laid out a litany of complaints ranging from state surveillance to human-rights abuses.

"Event-driven players are buying back stocks as the United States and China at least appear to be talking to each other," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities (MUMSS).

Still, most analysts doubt the two sides will come to any meaningful agreement as the tensions have extended beyond tariffs, particularly after Washington put Huawei, the world's biggest telecoms gear maker, on a blacklist that effectively bans U.S. firms from doing business with the company.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

"The very best markets can hope for is a more patient delay and position building at the G20 that at least sees the U.S. and China refrain from any further escalation," Michael Every, senior strategist for Asia Pacific at Rabobank, wrote in a note on Monday.

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday it was adding several Chinese companies and a government-owned institute involved in super computing with military applications to its national security "entity list" that bars them from buying U.S. parts and components without government approval.

In China, the Global Times newspaper said FedEx Corp is likely to be added to Beijing's 'unreliable entities list'.

"Few investors would expect a dramatic progress when they are talking about entity lists, just days before a likely summit," said MUMSS's Fujito, adding that markets could slip back on disappointment after the summit.

Oil prices climbed as tensions remained high between Tehran and Washington following Iran's shooting down of an unmanned American surveillance drone, with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying "significant" sanctions on Tehran would be announced.

Brent crude futures rose 0.7per cent to US$65.66 per barrel, near Friday's three-week high of US$65.76, while U.S. crude futures were up 1.1per cent at US$58.07, standing at its highest in over three weeks.

Also potentially becoming a factor in the equation, Arab politicians and commentators greeted Trump's US$50 billion Middle East economic vision with a mixture of derision and exasperation, although some in the Gulf called for it to be given a chance.

The combination of heightened geopolitical worries and likely U.S. interest rate cuts encouraged investors to seek the safety of gold.

The precious metal stood at US$1,404.79 per ounce , not far from Friday's six-year high of US$1,410.78.

In the foreign exchange market, the euro rose to a three-month high of US$1.1386 against the dollar on Monday as bearish bets on the greenback remained solid on prospects of a near-term interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The dollar fetched 107.42 yen , having slipped to as low as 107.045 on Friday, the lowest level since its flash crash on Jan. 3.

Other notable movers include Australian dollar. The Aussie firmed almost 0.5per cent to US$0.6958, its highest since June 12, as it looks set for a fifth straight session of gains as its U.S. counterpart was undermined by aggressive wagers on rate cuts from the Fed, which offset any bearishness from the probability of policy easing at home.

The Turkish lira strengthened 1.4per cent to 5.7219 per dollar after Turkey's main opposition claimed a decisive victory on Sunday in Istanbul's re-run election, dealing one of the biggest blows to President Tayyip Erdogan.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin jumped overnight to US$11,247.62, its highest level since March 2018. It was last quoted at US$10,726.68.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano & Tomo Uetake in TOKYO and Noah Sin in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Kim Coghill)