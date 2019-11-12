Asia stocks in dark on trade, seek enlightenment from Trump

Asian share markets flatlined on Tuesday as uncertainty over Sino-U.S. trade talks and political strife in Hong Kong dogged sentiment, while safe-haven bonds eked out a bounce.

SYDNEY: Asian share markets edged higher on Tuesday and Europe looked set to follow as investors awaited a speech by President Donald Trump on U.S. trade policy and on news he will likely delay a decision on whether to slap tariffs on European autos.

EU officials said Trump was expected to announce this week that he was delaying the tariff decision on cars and auto parts imported from the European Union likely for another six months.

The news boosted expectations about Trump's speech later in the day about his administration's long-running trade war with China.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.5per cent, following a sharp 1.2per cent pullback on Monday.

Japan's Nikkei, which dithered either side of flat most of the day, ended 0.8per cent higher. But Shanghai blue chips eased 0.2per cent after bank lending growth undershot analysts' estimates, while Australian shares were down, too.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.2per cent, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures gained 0.4per cent.

A positive speech on U.S.-China trade would likely satisfy market participants even without specific details of the "Phase 1" agreement under negotiation, said Jim Paulsen, chief investment officer at The Leuthold Group in Minneapolis.

"It still feels like we’re pretty close to having something done," Paulsen said on Monday. "Even if it's meaningless, it will be meaningful."

Trump wrongfooted markets over the weekend when he said there had been incorrect reporting about U.S. willingness to lift tariffs on China.

Investors also were anxious about the situation in Hong Kong after a violent escalation of protests knocked nearly 2per cent off Asia-exposed banks HSBC and StanChart.

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday said protesters who are trying to "paralyze" the city were extremely selfish and hoped all universities and schools would urge students not to participate in violence.

Lam was speaking a day after police shot a protester and a man was set on fire in some of the most dramatic scenes to grip the city during the more than five months of civil unrest.

BORIS GETS BREXIT BOOST

A partial holiday in the United States had closed the Treasury market on Monday and made for a quiet session on Wall Street. The Dow ended up 0.04per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.20per cent and the Nasdaq 0.13per cent.

Treasuries were in demand when trading resumed in Asia, with yields on 10-year notes dropping to 1.9070per cent and away from last week's three-month top of 1.97per cent. They were last at 1.9539.

In currency markets, the main action was in sterling which hit a six-month high on the euro on Monday after the Brexit Party said it would not contest previously Conservative held seats in the UK election.

In a boost for Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the Dec. 12 election, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he did not want anti-Brexit parties to win, so was standing down candidates in seats won by the Conservatives in 2017.

The pound reached 0.8582 per euro, and firmed to US$1.2856 having risen 0.6per cent overnight.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar steadied at 98.224. The euro edged up to US$1.1038 and away from a three-week low of US$1.1015, while the dollar faded to 109.26 yen.

Spot gold suffered a third day of declines, to touch its lowest since early August at US$1,447.89 per ounce. It was last trading at US$1,450.44.

U.S. crude gained 28 cents to US$57.14 a barrel, while Brent crude futures added 35 cents to US$62.53.

(Editing by Sam Holmes, Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)