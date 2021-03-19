Asia stocks set to fall, pressured by soaring T-note yields

Asian stocks are set to open mostly lower on Friday, pressured by U.S. Treasury yields that rose to 14-month highs overnight and oil prices, which fell by their biggest one-day declines since last summer.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.21per cent in early trading, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.72per cent.

In Japan, where the central bank will meet on Friday, the Nikkei 225 futures added 0.08per cent. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.21per cent.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note on Thursday rose above 1.75per cent for the first time in 14 months after the Federal Reserve pledged to look past inflation and keep interest rates near 0per cent until at least 2024, then ticked lower after the release of mixed economic data.

The jump in yields accelerated a move out of growth stocks with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling more than 3per cent.

The benchmark S&P 500 fell from record highs while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.71per cent.

Oil prices tumbled, falling for a fifth day in a row, on growing worries about rising COVID-19 cases in Europe as several large economies have had to reimpose lockdowns.

France's prime minister imposed a month-long lockdown on Paris and parts of the north after a faltering vaccine rollout and spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants forced President Emmanuel Macron to shift course.

A rally in the dollar, which was supported by higher U.S. bond yields, also pressured oil prices, as a stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Brent crude futures settled down US$4.72, or 6.9per cent, at US$63.28 a barrel, while U.S. crude oil futures settled at US$60 a barrel, down US$4.60, or 7.1per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 153.07 points, or 0.46per cent, to 32,862.3, the S&P 500 lost 58.66 points, or 1.48per cent, to 3,915.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 409.03 points, or 3.02per cent, to 13,116.17.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.40per cent.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last fell 21/32 in price to yield 1.7135per cent, from 1.641per cent late on Wednesday.

The U.S. dollar rallied across the board, as higher Treasury yields helped it recoup losses from the previous session.

The dollar index rose 0.482per cent, with the euro up 0.02per cent to US$1.1917.

The Australian dollar rose 0.08per cent versus the greenback at US$0.776.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)