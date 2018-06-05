Asian equities rise as US economy boosts optimism

HONG KONG: Most Asian markets rose on Tuesday (Jun 5), extending recent gains as analysts said optimism over the improving US economy was helping overcome worries about a possible trade war and geopolitical uncertainty.

US investors provided another strong lead with the Nasdaq chalking up a new closing high, as Friday's better-than-expected jobs report continued to provide support despite an expected jump in Federal Reserve interest rates.

Attention this week turns to the Group of Seven summit that begins Friday in Quebec, where Donald Trump is expected to face criticism over his decision to lump tariffs on Canadian, Mexican and European steel and aluminium.

The EU and Canada have filed complaints at the World Trade Organization while China has also issued a warning to Washington not to target its exports.

However, while there are concerns about the impact a trade war would have on the global economy, Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trade at OANDA said trading floors were broadly upbeat for now.

"So far, investors remain focused on a broader subset of US economic data while concluding that US earnings and the economy are sufficiently robust to keep the equity bull market intact," he said in a note.

"And for the time being, putting the prospects of higher US interest rates and global trade wars, which usually scare investors stiff, on the back burner."

OIL UP, SUPPLY FEARS REMAIN

Tokyo and Hong Kong each ended 0.3 per cent higher, while Shanghai climbed 0.7 per cent.

Seoul and Singapore were 0.3 per cent and 0.5 per cent higher respectively, while Wellington, Manila and Jakarta also rose.

But Sydney slipped 0.5 per cent, while Taipei and Bangkok dropped.

In early European trade, London fell 0.3 per cent, while Paris and Frankfurt each slipped 0.1 per cent.

On currency markets, the dollar extended gains against the yen thanks to bets on US borrowing costs rising this year.

The euro was also holding up on relief that last week's political turmoil in Italy had subsided, though there are still some concerns about what sort of policies the new, populist-led government will implement.

Oil prices edged up slightly but crude dealers remain on edge ahead of a Jun 22 OPEC meeting where the cartel will discuss its two-year-old output cap deal with Russia, with Saudi Arabia having indicated it could open the pumps more.

The commodity has been hammered in recent sessions by concerns of a glut, with WTI down about 10 per cent from its recent highs and Brent around six per cent off.

"Until OPEC's meeting later this month gives us more details about its next steps, we will continue to see volatility in prices," Kim Kwangrae, a commodities analyst at Samsung Futures, told Bloomberg News.

- Key figures around 0810 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 per cent at 22,539.54 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.3 per cent at 31,093.45 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.7 per cent at 3,114.21 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 7,717.05

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1700 from US$1.1698 at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.3317 from US$1.3315

Dollar/yen: UP at ¥109.87 from ¥109.79

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 27 cents at US$65.02

Oil - Brent Crude: UP 10 cents at US$75.39 per barrel

New York - Dow Jones: UP 0.7 per cent at 24,813.69 (close)