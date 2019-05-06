Asian, European markets dive on Trump threat on China tariffs

HONG KONG: President Donald Trump sent Asian and European markets plunging on Monday (May 6) after threatening to hike tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods at the end of the week in a bid to speed up stuttering trade talks between the economic superpowers.

Shanghai plunged more than five per cent, with the Chinese yuan also taking a battering after the president threw a spanner into the high-level negotiations, which many observers were expecting to wrap up imminently.

"For 10 months, China has been paying Tariffs to the USA of 25% on 50 Billion Dollars of High Tech, and 10% on 200 Billion Dollars of other goods," Trump tweeted Sunday night. "The 10% will go up to 25% on Friday."

He added: "The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!"

The warning will throw a shadow over the next round of talks ahead of a visit by a Chinese delegation to Washington this week.

However, while a number of news outlets reported that China was considering delaying or cancelling the meeting a foreign ministry spokesman said a delegation would head to the US as planned.

The two sides have imposed tariffs on US$360 billion in two-way trade since last year. But Trump and China's Xi Jinping agreed a truce in December, fuelling a global stocks surge for the past four months.

"Trump has taken the proverbial sledgehammer to the walnut this morning and the only two words likely to be on the minds of traders and investors this week are 'trade talks'," said OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.

Shanghai sank 5.6 per cent as investors returned for the first time since Tuesday. News that the People's Bank of China would slash the amount of cash lenders must keep in reserve, to support small businesses, had little impact in the face of Trump's warning.

Hong Kong tumbled 2.9 per cent, Singapore was off 3.0 per cent and Taipei shed 1.8 per cent, while Sydney dropped 0.8 per cent and Wellington was one per cent down.

Mumbai, Manila and Jakarta were also sharply lower. Tokyo and Seoul were closed for holidays.

In early trade Paris dived two per cent and Frankfurt shed 1.7 per cent.

YUAN TUMBLES

"Trade had been put to the side by many market participants," said Andrew Tilton, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Goldman Sachs. "Market pricing assumed there would be some kind of a deal, and no further escalation in tariffs. And meanwhile the growth outlook was actually improving," he told Bloomberg TV.

Trump's threat now "raises the spectre of a significant hit to growth should these tariffs escalate and should the uncertainty associated with that weigh on investment going forward."

The yuan sank 1.3 per cent at one point against the dollar, its heaviest fall in more than three years, before paring the losses slightly. The currency had been sitting around 10-month highs on the back of optimism the two sides would sign off on a trade pact.

"Investors will remain bearish on the yuan, as they reprice in trade war risks because the new developments are a reversal of previous positive progress," Ken Cheung, senior foreign-exchange strategist at Mizuho Bank. "The news was unexpected."

The flight to safety saw the dollar surge against higher-yielding, higher-risk units, with South Africa's rand off 0.8 per cent, the Mexican peso 0.9 per cent lower and the Australian dollar 0.4 per cent off.

On oil markets, both main contracts were hammered more than two per cent by worries that a trade war between the world's top two economies could hit demand.

Adding to weakness in the sector is the US drive to increase output, which comes as it reports rising stockpiles, which are offsetting unrest in Libya, tensions with Iran and production caps by OPEC and Russia.

However, Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management remained positive.

"We do know the president tends to retreat from more aggressive displays, so I am viewing this thinly veiled threat as political posturing or a tactical decision to apply more pressure on China to put through a trade deal that aligns with the best USA economic interest at heart.

"Despite US-China trade talks hitting an apparent impasse based on (the) tweet, I think a deal will be signed shortly."

Trump's outburst overshadowed another blockbuster US jobs report Friday that reinforced the view that the economy is in rude health, while measured wage inflation eased pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates.

- Key figures around 0810 GMT -

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 5.6 per cent at 2,906.46 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 2.9 per cent at 29,209.82 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for holiday

London - FTSE 100: Closed for a holiday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1192 from US$1.1202 at 2050 GMT on Friday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3116 from US$1.3167

Dollar/yen: DOWN at ¥110.77 from ¥111.11

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN US$1.29 at US$60.65 per barrel

Oil - Brent Crude: DOWN US$1.51 at US$69.34 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.8 per cent at 26,504.95 (close)