Asian futures flat after Wall Street closes at record highs

REUTERS: - Asian futures were little changed in early trading after progress in vaccine distribution and a large U.S. stimulus program sent two major Wall Street indexes to record closing highs.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were essentially flat while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures inched 0.1per cent higher.

The Australian S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.9per cent in early trade.

Wall Street rallied for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday as Democrats pushed ahead with U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed US$1.9 trillion stimulus plan without bipartisan support. Some investors expected the Department of Labor to release better-than-expected jobs data later on Friday.

"The U.S. is looking good on a relative basis, with rising inflation expectations, steeper yield curves, the U.S. vaccination rate is rising, and savings rates are declining," said Chris Weston, head research analyst at Pepperstone group.

Each of the major Wall Street indexes rose more than 1per cent on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite Index and S&P 500 set record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 332.26 points, or 1.08per cent, to 31,055.86, the S&P 500 gained 41.57 points, or 1.09per cent, at 3,871.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 167.20 points, or 1.23per cent, at 13,777.74.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.01per cent.

Bullish sentiment around stimulus and the broader U.S. economic recovery also pushed longer-term Treasury yields higher and strengthened the dollar.

The benchmark 10-year yield rose about 1 basis point to 1.1409per cent as investors positioned for a large pandemic relief package. The 20-year U.S. Treasury yield rose 2 basis points to 1.7396per cent.

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.5per cent as the euro weakened.

Strength in the dollar limited gains in oil markets which continued their upswing as promised supply cuts mean inventories were likely to stay low.

U.S. crude recently rose 0.52per cent to US$56.52 per barrel and Brent was at US$59.11, up 1.11per cent on the day.

Spot gold added 0.2per cent, at US$1,795.30 an ounce, and U.S. gold futures per cent to US$1,788.90 an ounce.

(Corrects third paragraph to say index "rose" instead of "fell")

(Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by Richard Chang)