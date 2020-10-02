Asian markets face mixed open as US stimulus deal remains elusive

Asian markets were set for a mixed opening on Friday, as a U.S. stimulus deal remained out of reach and investors await fresh U.S. employment data for a read on the economic toll from the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. markets kicked off the fourth quarter closing higher on Thursday while the dollar sank, as investors tracked stimulus talk updates throughout the day. The September employment report from the Labor Department looms large, following new layoff announcements from the likes of Disney and Goldman Sachs .

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.46per cent in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.09per cent.

In the United States, an additional economic stimulus package remained elusive despite renewed efforts from Washington negotiators.

After a day of negotiations, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters she did not expect an imminent agreement with the Trump administration. It remains unclear if policymakers can get something done before the Nov. 3 election.

New data showed U.S. consumer spending was still up in August, but its momentum was slowing as increased unemployment benefits began to dry up. If policymakers cannot agree on more support, the economic toll could worsen.

"The risk is that if disposable incomes continue to fall, the recovery in personal spending will slow or even reverse. The fiscal stimulus stalemate suggests additional government support payments to households are unlikely soon," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency analyst Kim Mundy in a note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13per cent. The S&P 500 gained 0.53per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.42per cent.

MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.55per cent.

Stimulus talks pushed the dollar to a more than one-week low against a basket of major currencies, with the Chinese yuan, Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars all gaining against the greenback. The dollar index was down 0.1per cent at 93.722 .

Gold rose after its worst month since November 2016 while oil prices continued to fall, adding to a 10per cent September drop.

Spot gold prices rose 1.04per cent to US$1,904.97 an ounce. U.S. gold futures settled up 1.1per cent.

Oil prices fell more than 3per cent as rising coronavirus cases around the world dampened the demand outlook, while a rise last month in member output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries also pressured prices.

Brent crude futures settled down US$1.37 at US$40.93 a barrel. U.S. crude futures fell US$1.50 to settle at US$38.72 a barrel.

China's stock and bond markets, foreign exchange and commodity futures markets are closed Oct. 1-8 for the Golden Week holiday. South Korea and Hong Kong markets are also closed on Friday for holidays.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Richard Pullin)