Asian markets fall as Trump impeachment saga hits sentiment

HONG KONG: Asian markets fell Friday (Sep 27) following declines on Wall Street as the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump weighed on sentiment.

Political turmoil in Washington following the release of a whistleblower's complaint overshadowed positive comments from Trump on US-China trade talks and steps towards a new agreement with Japan.

The incendiary complaint alleges Trump sought to enlist Ukraine to help his 2020 campaign and then conspired with staff to cover it up.

"The market isn't clear on what to make of the latest impeachment developments in the US, and this continues to increase uncertainly and could be weighing on investor sentiment," Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader, said in a note.

"Compounding this uncertainty is the stark reality that most of the global economy is moving in reverse while omnipresent geopolitical unease ensures the market remains in a constant wobble on a forever shifting trade war axis."

In Asia, Tokyo closed down 0.8 per cent as many shares went ex-dividend and Seoul dropped 1.2 percent.

Hong Kong slipped 0.3 per cent while Shanghai ended 0.1 per cent higher with trade cautious ahead of a weeklong holiday to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan retreated while Sydney rose 0.6 per cent, one of the few Asian markets to see any gains.

European markets opened higher, with London up 0.5 per cent, Frankfurt adding 0.3 per cent and Paris also 0.3 per cent higher.

On forex markets, the pound fell to US$1.2290 as a policy maker said the Bank of England may need to cut rates.

"The pound slipped back to two week lows against the US dollar in early trading on comments from Bank of England MPC member Michael Saunders who said that rate cuts might be needed even if the UK were to get a Brexit deal," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"This is significant as Saunders has traditionally been a hawkish voice on the monetary policy committee."

Elsewhere, crude prices slipped following the swift recovery in Saudi production following attacks on its oil infrastructure two weeks ago.

Both main contracts were lower, with WTI down 0.1 per cent and Brent off 0.3 per cent.

"The market has been trading lower as oil bulls have been discouraged by quicker than expected return of Saudi oil output," said AxiTrader's Innes.

Investors were also awaiting US inflation, durable goods and personal income data due later Friday for a take on the world's biggest economy.

"With the US consumer, the last man standing still to take cover from the global slowdown, a poor read from these numbers has the potential to floor equities and end the week on a sour note," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

- Key figures around 0810 GMT -

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 25,954.81 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 per cent at 2,932.167 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.8 per cent at 21,878.9 (close)

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 26,891.67 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 per cent at 7,387.93

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.0922 from US$1.0920 (at 2030 GMT)

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2290 from US$1.2321

Euro/pound: UP at 88.87 pence from 88.63

Dollar/yen: DOWN at ¥107.87 from ¥107.88

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.1 per cent at US$56.37 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.3 per cent at US$62.54 per barrel