Asian markets rise after Fed chief boosts US confidence

HONG KONG: Asian markets largely rose on Wednesday (Jul 18), tracking a Wall Street rally after the head of the Federal Reserve expressed confidence in the US economy despite fears of a global trade war.

Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell offered a positive outlook citing a strong job market and inflation figures in line with Fed targets, sending US stocks higher.

Advertisement

"Powell's testimony was music to investor's ears as the Dow gained for the fourth consecutive day while the Nasdaq hit a new high-water mark", said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading at OANDA.

But Powell acknowledged uncertainty over the "outcome of current discussions over trade policy", with US President Donald Trump hitting out at China and other economic partners as he adopts an aggressive "America First" policy.

Fears about an all-out China-US trade war continue to rattle investors, with both sides lodging counter-complaints at the World Trade Organization after recently imposing and threatening further tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods.

Washington's traditional allies Japan and the EU have also not been spared from hefty US tariffs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a move described by officials as a "clear message" against protectionism, the EU and Japan signed a sweeping free trade deal on Tuesday, eliminating tariffs for a wide range of products from Japanese cars to French cheese.

Japanese exporters advanced in Wednesday trading with Toyota rising 1.35 per cent to ¥7,473, Panasonic gaining 0.62 per cent to ¥1,452 and Olympus ending up 0.90 per cent at ¥4,450.

Tokyo rose 0.4 per cent on the back of a cheaper yen as the dollar strengthened following Powell's upbeat view of the US economy. Sydney also climbed 0.7 per cent.

But Shanghai lost 0.4 per cent while Hong Kong edged down 0.3 per cent.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

And Seoul fell 0.3 per cent as South Korea's finance minister warned that an all-out trade war between the US and China would have grim implications for the export-reliant country.

In early trade London and Paris gained 0.4 per cent and Frankfurt climbed 0.5 per cent.

OIL FALLS

Oil extended its losses after an industry group reported a surprise increase in US inventory.

Both main contracts fell following a report late Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute that US crude stockpiles had increased by more than 600,000 barrels last week.

After withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal in May, the US said it would reinstate sanctions on the oil-producing nation, and warned other countries to stop purchasing Iranian exports including crude.

But US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin recently said that Washington would consider making an exception for certain countries which cannot immediately halt imports, adding further pressure on prices.

Traders will now be looking towards data from the US Energy Information Authority, due later Wednesday, for an indication of US demand and supply.

" Oil has had some big falls. But every time it drops recently there seems to be some sort of supply disruption news that puts the bid back in the market," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader.

- Key figures at 0710 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 per cent at 22,794.19 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 28,110.07

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 2,787.26 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 per cent at 7,656.73

Dollar/yen: UP at ¥113.06 from ¥112.84 at 2100 GMT

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1636 from US$1.1662

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3099 from US$1.3113

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 52 cents at US$67.56 per barrel

Oil - Brent Crude: DOWN 52 cents at US$71.64 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.2 per cent at 25,119.89 (close)