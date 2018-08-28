Asian markets rise after US-Mexico deal but early gains pared

HONG KONG: Asian investors extended a rally on Tuesday (Aug 28), tracking another Wall Street record as they cheered a fresh trade deal between the United States and Mexico - ending one row picked by Donald Trump that had rattled global markets.

The agreement raises hopes the North American Free Trade Agreement, rejected by the White House soon after Trump's election, can be salvaged after Canada rejoins talks on Tuesday.

The pact was described by the US president as "a big day for trade" and it sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to fresh all-time highs, while the Dow broke 26,000 for the first time since January.

Mizuho Securities said in a note to clients that investors are monitoring "the US-Canada negotiations ... and the impact on US-China trade talks".

Monday's agreement comes after officials from Washington and Beijing held talks last week aimed at easing trade tensions that have seen them hit each other with tariffs on tens of billions of dollars worth of goods.

While the meeting did not achieve any breakthrough, the fact it took place was seen as a good sign.

Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading at OANDA, said dealers were "in a festive mood" as the deal removed "one major hurdle that has been haunting North American investors for months".

He added: "Markets are revelling in any trade positives ... After all, a deal is a deal."

'TOO SOON' FOR CHINA TALKS

However, Trump appeared to temper expectations for a fresh round of talks with China, saying after announcing the new pact that "it's just not the right time to talk right now" before adding "eventually, I'm sure that we'll be able to work out a deal".

Equities, which enjoyed a healthy run after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell indicated Friday the bank would not aggressively raise interest rates, mostly rose in Asia but gains from an early rally were pared.

Tokyo ended 0.1 per cent higher, with Toyota boosted by news it will invest about US$500 million into Uber as part of a deal to work on mass-producing self-driving vehicles.

Hong Kong was up 0.3 per cent after jumping more than two per cent Monday, while Shanghai finished 0.1 per cent off.

Sydney climbed 0.6 per cent and Singapore was 0.7 per cent higher, with Seoul adding 0.2 per cent and Taipei 0.8 per cent stronger.

Manila, Wellington and Jakarta were also in positive territory.

In early European trade London rose 0.8 per cent as investors returned to work after a long weekend, while Paris added 0.2 per cent and Frankfurt gained 0.3 per cent.

The more upbeat outlook helped high-yielding currencies. Mexico's peso jumped more than one per cent on the news but struggled to maintain the gains on Tuesday, though the Canadian dollar was up 0.8 per cent.

South Korea's won, the Australian dollar and the South African rand also enjoyed solid buying.

The Turkish lira weakened 0.9 per cent to around 6.2 against the dollar as the country's markets reopened after a week-long holiday, with dealers continuing to fret over the financial crisis in the country.

The euro added to Monday's gains that came on the back of data showing business confidence in the German economy recovered as fears over a US trade war eased.

- Key figures around 0810 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 per cent at 22,813.47 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.3 per cent at 28,351.62 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 2,777.98 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.7 per cent at 7,631.39

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1684 from US$1.1680 at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2888 from US$1.2895

Dollar/yen: UP at ¥111.12 from ¥111.07

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 12 cents at US$68.75 per barrel

Oil - Brent Crude: UP 11 cents at US$76.32 per barrel

New York - Dow Jones: UP one per cent at 26,049.64 (close)