Asian markets see in March with another sell-off

HONG KONG: Asian markets welcomed in March with broad losses on Thursday (Mar 1), extending a global sell-off on US interest rate hike fears, with energy firms hurt by a plunge in oil prices.

After a couple of weeks of calm, the volatility that kicked off February has returned on worries that the strong US economy and Donald Trump's tax cuts will lead the Federal Reserve to tighten borrowing costs more than previously thought.

The latest bout of selling came after new Fed boss Jerome Powell gave an upbeat assessment for the economic outlook as he appeared before lawmakers on Tuesday. Similarly, markets went into spasms at the start of last month in reaction to a strong report on US jobs and wages growth.

Powell is due to speak on Capitol Hill again Thursday.

Adding to the unease are the relatively high valuations of stocks after a stellar 2017 and January, which saw some indexes hit record or multi-year highs.

"February finally cracked the volatility genie out of the bottle, and now the big question is: will he stay out for good?" Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial, said in a note.

"The good news is that March kicks off two of the strongest months historically for equities, before we hit a period of seasonal weakness from May through October."

On Wall Street, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all ended sharply lower for a second successive day, and Asia again followed suit.

Tokyo finished 1.6 per cent lower, with a stronger yen hitting exporters, while Sydney shed 0.7 per cent.

Wellington, Taipei, and Kuala Lumpur were also well down.

However, Hong Kong recovered initial losses to end up 0.7 per cent having lost around two per cent in the previous two sessions, while Shanghai also rose 0.4 per cent.

The markets were given support from a better-than-expected private reading on Chinese factory activity from financial news magazine Caixin, which came day after the official reading showed growth in manufacturing at its slowest pace in 19 months.

The latest reading signalled the strongest improvement in operating conditions for six months, Caixin said.

OIL PRICES SINK

Among the biggest losers were petroleum-linked firms, tracking their counterparts in New York, which were hit by data showing a bigger-than-expected rise in US stockpiles.

Both main crude contracts have been taking a hit recently as a ramp-up in US shale production offsets the effects of a key OPEC-Russia cap, while gains in the dollar against higher-yielding currencies make the commodity more expensive. Brent lost more than one per cent and WTI more than two per cent on Wednesday but were mixed in Asia.

Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading at OANDA, said: "Traders are hypersensitive to crucial inventories data, especially top-side builds, given the market's refocusing on shale production output as the US remains on course to be the world's largest oil producer."

On currency markets the pound continues to struggle against the dollar after falling Wednesday on worries about faltering Brexit talks.

British Prime Minister Theresa May rejected a draft EU proposal over the tricky Northern Ireland issue, while the bloc's chief negotiator said the pace of trade talks needs to pick up to reach a deal this year.

"Brexit is going to get really ugly or it's not going to happen," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader.

"First, the UK government is making a mess of the negotiations ... (and) second is that the EU clearly does not want the UK to leave, is making it as difficult as possible for it to do so and has just delivered a poison pill ... May knows she cannot swallow."

In early European trade London and Paris each fell 0.3 per cent, while Frankfurt was off 0.6 per cent.

- Key figures around 0820 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.6 per cent at 21,724.47 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.7 per cent at 31,044.25 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 per cent at 3,273.75 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 7,212.50

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2193 from US$1.2201 at 2200 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3761 from US$1.3769

Dollar/yen: DOWN at ¥106.68 from ¥106.71

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP three cents at US$61.67 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN four cents at US$64.69 (new contract)

New York - DOW: DOWN 1.5 per cent at 25,029.20 (close)