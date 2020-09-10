Asian markets seen firmer after Wall Street turns positive

Asian markets are expected to swing higher on Thursday, after U.S. stocks reversed course from a three-day losing streak that led the technology-heavy Nasdaq into correction territory.

The U-turn in U.S. stocks, however, was already reflected in some markets, so the impact in Asia may be muted, said Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank.

"We still expect markets to open with a positive turn, but we don't expect a meaningful acceleration of it," Catril said. "It should be a positive open but not a bombastic open."

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 1.28per cent in early trading and Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.13per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.85per cent.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.44per cent.

Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday after investors ploughed into technology stocks, taking advantage of the recent dip. Stay-at-home companies such as Facebook Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc climbed, while electric-car maker Tesla Inc rebounded nearly 11per cent after suffering its biggest one-day percentage drop.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 439.58 points, or 1.6per cent, to 27,940.47, the S&P 500 gained 67.12 points, or 2.01per cent, to 3,398.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 293.87 points, or 2.71per cent, to 11,141.56.

Oil prices recovered some of the losses they saw in the prior trading session when they hovered near three-month lows.

U.S. crude rose 3.5per cent and Brent added 2.5per cent, although COVID-19 outbreaks still threaten to slow a global economic recovery. U.S. crude eased 0.5per cent in early Asian trade on Thursday to US$37.88 a barrel.

Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Australian financial services firm AxiCorp, said in a note that "in the background ... continues to be COVID-19 concerns and the delicate balancing act needed to return economies to a new normal and manage the likely rise in cases in the northern hemisphere when social activities move indoors, and (COVID-19) could spread more aggressively."

The U.S. dollar slid from a four-week high on Wednesday, led by losses against the euro after a report about European Central Bank officials becoming more confident in their outlook for the region's recovery.

The dollar index fell 0.325per cent, with the euro up 0.03per cent to US$1.1806.

The safe-haven greenback was also hit by investors' growing appetite for risk as U.S. stocks rebounded.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after the government sold US$35 billion in 10-year notes to slightly soft demand.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; editing by Richard Pullin)