Asian markets set to rise on strong US equities

NEW YORK: Asian stocks were set to open higher on Tuesday after Wall Street's main indexes closed at record highs and investors awaited comments from the U.S. central bank's meeting later this week.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both surged on gains in travel stocks as mass vaccinations in the United States and congressional approval of a US$1.9 trillion aid bill fueled investor optimism.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.10per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.55per cent.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.16per cent.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.24per cent in early trading.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.04per cent.

Investors are focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, which will conclude on Wednesday, as rising bond yields fuel concerns for a pickup in inflation. Fed policymakers are expected to forecast that the U.S. economy will grow in 2021 by the fastest rate in decades.

Minutes from Australia's central bank's March monetary policy meeting are due out at midday and are expected to provide commentary on bond yields and an update on it 3‑year bond yield target.

The Bank of England also meets this week on Thursday.

"Markets are likely to be in a holding pattern ahead of this ... heavy central bank-laden week," write analysts at TD Securities.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 174.82 points, or 0.53per cent, to 32,953.46, the S&P 500 gained 25.6 points, or 0.65per cent, to 3,968.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 139.84 points, or 1.05per cent, to 13,459.71.

Airline shares rose as the companies pointed to concrete signs of an industry recovery as a slowing COVID-19 pandemic helps leisure bookings.

Germany, France and Italy hit pause on AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots after several countries reported possible serious side-effects.

The development will be watched in Australia, where the vaccine is also administered.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat on Monday, after touching its highest level since February 2020.

Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields fell Monday as the market looked ahead to the Fed meeting and the latest government debt auctions.

The benchmark 10-year yield, which reached 1.642per cent last week, ended Monday down 2.8 basis points at 1.6073per cent.

Rising inflation expectations could prompt the Federal Open Market Committee to signal it will start raising rates sooner than expected.

In currencies trading, the dollar gained as traders cut bearish bets on the greenback to four-month lows.

The dollar index rose 0.154per cent, with the euro down 0.03per cent to US$1.1924.

The Australian dollar fell 0.08per cent versus the greenback at US$0.775.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April settled at US$65.39 a barrel, down 22 cents. Brent crude futures for May settled at US$68.88 a barrel, losing 34 cents.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)