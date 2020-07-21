Asian markets set to track US gains on vaccine, EU deal hopes

Asian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday after U.S. markets gained ground on positive data from trials of three potential COVID-19 vaccines and hopes that the European Union would finalize a recovery fund.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.70per cent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.02per cent, or 0.47per cent higher than the Nikkei's close on Monday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.92per cent. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.08per cent.

Early data from trials of three potential COVID-19 vaccines released on Monday, including a closely-watched candidate from Oxford University, increased confidence that a vaccine can train the immune system to recognize and fight the novel coronavirus without serious side effects.

European Union leaders appeared to near an agreement on Monday on a 750-billion-euro stimulus plan for regional economies hard-hit by the pandemic.

Also supporting sentiment were hopes for another round of U.S. economic stimulus after congressional Republicans announced plans to seek another US$1 trillion in coronavirus economic relief.

"Global equities kicked off the trading week on a positive note as vaccine hopes supported optimism," Felicity Emmett of ANZ Research wrote. "U.S. politicians will begin discussing the next tranche of stimulus this week, and that's going to be a key focal point for markets too."

The day's news helped push the euro to its highest level in more than four months against the U.S. dollar, while the Nasdaq reached a new high - its seventh record in July.

The euro was up 0.16per cent, at US$1.1444, while the yen JPY= gained 0.27per cent, to US$107.2800.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.03per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.84per cent and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.51per cent.

Tech stocks Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp provided the biggest boosts to the Nasdaq and the S&P500.

MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.85per cent.

However, worries about the pandemic's economic and human toll pushed gold prices to their highest level since September 2011 on Monday. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.4per cent to US$1,817.40 per ounce.

More than 14.58 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 605,782​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Oil prices were little changed on Monday. Brent crude settled up 14 cents, or 0.3per cent, at US$43.28 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 22 cents, 0.5per cent, to US$40.81.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York; Editing by Sam Holmes)