Asian shares at fresh three-month highs on China PMI surprise

SHANGHAI: Asian shares scaled three-month highs on Friday as a surprise bounce in Chinese manufacturing activity eclipsed doubts raised by a Bloomberg news report over whether the United States and China can reach a long-term trade deal.

Shares in Europe were set to follow Asia's lead. Pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.28per cent, German DAX futures gained 0.34per cent and FTSE futures added 0.19per cent.

Factory activity in China expanded at its fastest pace in more than two years in October as export orders and production rose, a private business survey showed on Friday.

The expansion, which beat expectations and contrasted with the dour results of an official survey Thursday, helped to boost Chinese blue chips , which surged 1.6per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.65per cent and Seoul's Kospi rose 0.77per cent. The Nikkei underperformed, ending the day down 0.33per cent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reversed early losses to touch fresh three-month highs, and was last up 0.4per cent.

The index's performance reflected a results season that has shown companies to be more resilient than expected, said Jim McCafferty, head of Equity Research, Asia ex-Japan at Nomura.

"If you look at the micro data supplied by the companies, then it tells you that customers ... are continuing to do business. So I think that we are in a better state than perhaps investors thought we were just one month ago," he said.

Earlier on Friday, losses had mirrored falls in global stock markets, as MSCI's gauge of equity performance in 47 countries fell from 20-month highs after a report that cast doubt on the likelihood of a U.S.-China trade deal.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.52per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.30per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.14per cent.

Efforts by Washington and Beijing to end their bruising nearly 16-month trade war appeared on track as U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday said that the two sides would soon announce a new venue for the signing of a "Phase One" trade deal after Chile cancelled a planned summit set for mid-November.

Optimism was dampened by a Bloomberg report citing unnamed Chinese officials airing doubts over whether a comprehensive long-term trade deal is possible.

China's doubts were "not entirely unexpected", Greg McKenna, strategist at McKenna Macro, said in a morning note to clients, noting that the falls in equity markets overnight were relatively small.

Retreats in the S&P 500 and the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield indicated some technical resistance in the market, he said.

"Either way, today's deluge of manufacturing PMI's and then U.S. non-farm (payrolls) tonight will be an important factor in where markets head next," McKenna said.

The Institute for Supply Management is due to release data from its survey of purchasing managers on Friday. A separate PMI survey released Thursday by the Chicago Fed showed a sharper contraction in midwestern manufacturing activity for October.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was higher at 1.6963per cent compared with its U.S. close of 1.691per cent on Thursday. The two-year yield , sensitive to market expectations of Federal Reserve policy, was at 1.536per cent, up from a U.S. close of 1.526per cent.

The Fed cut interest rates for a third time this year on Wednesday to help sustain U.S. growth, but signalled there would be no further reductions unless the economy takes a turn for the worse.

In the currency market, the dollar was down 0.05per cent against the yen at 107.97 .

The euro was 0.1per cent higher on the day at US$1.1161, while the dollar index , which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was down 0.12per cent at 97.328.

U.S. crude rose 0.28per cent to US$54.33 a barrel and Brent crude inched up 0.03per cent to US$59.64 per barrel.

Spot gold eased 0.24per cent to US$1,509.54 per ounce.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Simon Cameron-Moore)