Asian shares firm after Wall Street records; China GDP awaited

SHANGHAI: Asian shares inched higher on Friday after global stock indexes and Wall Street posted more records, with strong corporate earnings and upbeat U.S. economic data adding to optimism after China and the U.S. signed a partial trade deal.

But investors will be closely watching key Chinese economic data for clues on whether a marked slowdown in the world's second-largest economy is starting to bottom out.

China is expected to post its weakest annual growth rate in 29 years - 6.1per cent - due to anemic domestic demand and the damaging trade war with the United States.

Data in the last few months have pointed to an improvement in Chinese manufacturing and business confidence as trade tensions eased, but analysts are not sure if the gains can be sustained and Beijing is widely expected to roll out more stimulus measures.

Fourth-quarter and 2019 gross domestic product (GDP) data and December factory output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment numbers are due at 0200 GMT.

In early trade before Chinese markets opened, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.19per cent, taking gains for the month to 3.4per cent.

Australian shares were up 0.49per cent after setting four consecutive record closing highs in previous days. Japan's Nikkei added 0.55per cent.

MSCI's global share index inched up 0.05per cent, just off new record highs set earlier in the session.

But analysts say global equities may find it difficult to maintain momentum from their recent rally as optimism over the U.S-China trade truce gives way to uncertainty over the next steps in trade talks.

While the Phase 1 deal is seen as defusing the 18-month row that has hit global growth, experts say it is unlikely to provide much balm for broader frictions between the two countries. Most of the tariffs imposed during the dispute remain in place and a number of thorny issues that sparked the conflict are still unresolved.

"The challenge from here is how long we can maintain these improvements," said Steven Daghlian, market analyst at CommSec in Sydney.

"Speaking of the Aussie market specifically, a 6per cent gain in two weeks is obviously a massive challenge to replicate in the tail end of the month. You don't really see 10, 11, 12per cent improvements over the course of a month without any gigantic positive catalysts."

In the U.S. on Thursday, a combination of upbeat earnings from Morgan Stanley, rising U.S. retail sales, a strong labor market and robust manufacturing data helped to lift Wall Street to record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.92per cent to 29,297.64, the S&P 500 gained 0.84per cent to 3,316.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.06per cent to 9,357.13.

The U.S. data also supported the dollar, which held steady on Friday. The greenback was up 0.05per cent against the yen at 110.19. while the euro inched 0.02per cent higher to buy US$1.1137.

The dollar index , which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was flat at 97.320.

The rally in equities was mirrored in U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which saw yields tick up to 1.8214per cent from their close on Thursday at 1.809per cent. Yields rise as prices fall.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were 0.17per cent higher at US$58.62 per barrel, while gold shed 0.07per cent to US$1,551.50 per ounce on the spot market.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)